Robert Carlton "Bob" Woodman
1946 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Carlton Woodman

Oostburg - Robert "Bob" Carlton Woodman, 73 of Oostburg, passed away on Sunday, May 24, at his home.

Bob was born on August 25, 1946, in Milwaukee, WI to Robert and Pearl (Barkow) Walch.

Bob portrayed himself as an eccentric curmudgeon who loved to read, garden and tend to his cats. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Arts. Bob loved art. In his lifetime he painted, collected and refinished antiques, and created pottery. Bob always had a project in the works, whether it was faux painting, remodeling or other woodworking. Bob was a consummate caregiver helping many individuals over the years.

Bob hated the cold, so most recently he spent the winters in Gulfport, MS where he loved the warm weather, and spent his summers in Oostburg, Wisconsin.

Bob is survived by his spouse of 40 years, Joe Frazier; sisters Tracy Walch Gaulke of Random Lake, WI, Mary Walch Pierson of Adell, WI, Ellen Walch (David) Macdonald of Minnetrista, MN; brother, Richard Walch of Pinebush, NY; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at a later date.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving Bob's family with arrangements.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
