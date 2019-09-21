Services
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Robert Charles Koeper


1936 - 2019
Robert Charles Koeper Notice
Robert Charles Koeper

June 14, 1936 to September 17, 2019

Bob Koeper, age 83, died September 17th after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage only hours after playing tennis with friends and baking a peach tart for his soulmate and wife of 30 years, Josephine Koebert. Born in Milwaukee on June 14, 1936, to parents Jerome F and Angeline Koeper, he had 2 siblings, a brother Jerry (Judeen) both deceased, and cherished sister Paula and brother-in-law Richard Hashek.

Bob and first wife, Marylee (Jopke) had 4 beloved children: Brian (Teresita), Gregg (Patricia), Kim (Eric) all living in Houston, Texas, and Kristin (Troy) in Oak Creek. He was a special uncle to his nieces and nephews and enjoyed a close relationship with Jo's children Linda (Mike), Robb (Dona), and Cyndi (Susan). He was devoted to his 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Bob attended UWM to earn his degree before starting his professional life in Milwaukee Public Schools first as a social studies teacher and ultimately as the principal of Vieau School. He retired in 1991 after 34 years of service. His personal life was filled with international travel, gourmet cooking, tennis, golf, and the creation of copper sculptures and desert inspired works of art. Their homes in Arizona and northern Wisconsin were a true reflection of lives rich in love which they shared generously with their family and friends.

A memorial will be planned for a future date, but for now a donation in his name to would be a meaningful tribute.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
jsonline