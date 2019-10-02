|
|
Robert Cicerelli
Milwaukee - September 24, 2019. Age 68 years. Loving brother of James Cicerelli, Laura (Frank) Botcher, and Mary Cicerelli. Dear uncle of Amy, Jennifer, Mariah, David, and Greg. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Shirley Cicerelli, and sisters Carol and Susan Cicerelli.
Family and friends will gather at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019