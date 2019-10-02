Services
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Niemann Suminski LifeStory Funeral Home
2486 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Niemann Suminski LifeStory Funeral Home
2486 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Robert Cicerelli Notice
Robert Cicerelli

Milwaukee - September 24, 2019. Age 68 years. Loving brother of James Cicerelli, Laura (Frank) Botcher, and Mary Cicerelli. Dear uncle of Amy, Jennifer, Mariah, David, and Greg. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Shirley Cicerelli, and sisters Carol and Susan Cicerelli.

Family and friends will gather at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
jsonline