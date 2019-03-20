|
Claffey, Robert "Bob" age 79, of Hartland, passed away March 13, 2019. Survived by his wife Cheryl (Kohr), daughter Lisa (Chad) Cummings, son Rob, grandson Bryce Cummings and brother Francis (Pat) Claffey. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Bernice (Weber) Claffey and sister, Barb Kraut. A Memorial service will held Monday, March 25th, at 4:00 p.m. at Evert-Luko home, Hartland, WI. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019