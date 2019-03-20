Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Claffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Claffey

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" Claffey Notice
Claffey, Robert "Bob" age 79, of Hartland, passed away March 13, 2019. Survived by his wife Cheryl (Kohr), daughter Lisa (Chad) Cummings, son Rob, grandson Bryce Cummings and brother Francis (Pat) Claffey. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Bernice (Weber) Claffey and sister, Barb Kraut. A Memorial service will held Monday, March 25th, at 4:00 p.m. at Evert-Luko home, Hartland, WI. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now