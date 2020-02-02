|
Robert "Bob" Cummisford
Menomonee Falls - Robert "Bob" Cummisford, age 84, of Menomonee Falls, WI found peace on Sunday, January 26. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Eleanor "Ellie" Cummisford. A memorial visitation will be held at Brookfield Congregational United Church of Christ (16350 W. Gebhardt Rd, Brookfield) on Saturday, February 8 from 12 pm until 1:45 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 pm.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Caring Place in Waukesha, the Arbor in Dickson Hollow and Seasons Hospice for the loving care shown to Bob and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Brookfield Congregational UCC or to the Kiwanis Club of Elm Grove Golden K Foundation. Please visit beckerritter.com for the full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020