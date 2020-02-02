Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Brookfield Congregational United Church of Christ
16350 W. Gebhardt Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Brookfield Congregational United Church of Christ
16350 W. Gebhardt Rd
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cummisford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Cummisford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Cummisford Notice
Robert "Bob" Cummisford

Menomonee Falls - Robert "Bob" Cummisford, age 84, of Menomonee Falls, WI found peace on Sunday, January 26. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Eleanor "Ellie" Cummisford. A memorial visitation will be held at Brookfield Congregational United Church of Christ (16350 W. Gebhardt Rd, Brookfield) on Saturday, February 8 from 12 pm until 1:45 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 pm.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Caring Place in Waukesha, the Arbor in Dickson Hollow and Seasons Hospice for the loving care shown to Bob and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Brookfield Congregational UCC or to the Kiwanis Club of Elm Grove Golden K Foundation. Please visit beckerritter.com for the full obituary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline