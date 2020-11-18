1/1
Robert D. Greske
Robert D. Greske

Passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at age 91. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Szerbat) for 69 years. Loving father of Gregory (Anita) Greske, Gail (Jim) Schaller and Gerilyn (Mike) Yanke. Proud grandpa of Jimmy, Ryan, Lisa (Mark), Amy (Andy), Robert (Chantel), Alison (Aaron), Andrea (Jed), Jenna (Brendan) and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Dolores Kryll and the late Glenn Greske. Bob will be missed by the special family of Jerry and Mary Szerbat, other relatives and friends.

Private family services were held. Memorials to Emmanuel Community Methodist Church in Menomonee Falls appreciated.

Bob retired from Eastman Kodak in 1984 after 33 years.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
