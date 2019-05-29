|
Groth, Robert D. "Bob" Found peace on Sunday, May 12th, 2019. Age 71 years old. Loving husband of Trudi (nee Condon) for 44 years. Devoted dad of Jenni, Kristi and Jeff (Bethany). Cherished grandpa of Reggie, Tiana, Donnie, Talia, TJ, Jennaya, Jayden, Gabrielle and Kaitlyn. Great-grandpa to Rosalynn and Jeremiah. Beloved brother of Dave (Kathy), the late Tom (Jody), and the late Sue (Eric) Hansen. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Marvel Groth. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Bob proudly served in the US Marines from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam War. He retired from the City of Milwaukee after dedicating 33 years of service as a police officer. Bob enjoyed early retirement and traveled frequently with his wife Trudi. He loved vacationing in Jamaica and Mexico. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending many years fishing for walleye on the Mississippi River and Lake Winnebago. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children and grand/great-grand children. A public memorial service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery 21731 Spring Street Union Grove, WI 53182 on Friday, May 31st at 9am with full military honors.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019