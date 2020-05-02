Robert "Bob" D. Kaland



Of Menomonee Falls. Passed away after a short illness on April 27, 2020 at the age of 74.



Preceded in death by his parents, Mildred (nee Dulmes) and Lewis Kaland, and brother, LaMont Kaland.



Survived by his sister-in -law, Audrey (nee Wynveen) Kaland of Cedar Grove WI, niece, Susan (Gary) Heideman of Waterloo, WI, niece, Sandra (Jeffrey) Sandee of Neenah, WI, nephew, Jeffrey (Anne) Kaland of Sheboygan Falls, and many other relatives and close friends.



Bob graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1963 and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1967, specializing in Special Education. He loved his job teaching Special Education with Elmbrook Schools, Brookfield, WI all of his adult life.



Bob travelled to Holland to explore his family's genealogy. He loved to read, but mostly loved to spend time helping others. While a member of Trinity Community Church RCA of Brown Deer, he served in many leadership roles until 2003 when he became a member of Falls Presbyterian Church, Menomonee Falls and loved this congregation while serving as a volunteer. Bob had a passion for people with special needs and volunteered his time to bring them to appointments and out to lunch. He mentored many individuals and did projects for widows and people that needed help. Even during his illness, he wanted to get back to his service role. Bob was described by friends as "caring", "gentle", "faithful" and "committed".



Bob's faith was his defining characteristic. He often said he wanted people to know about the love of his Lord Jesus Christ. Romans 5:8 ESV but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.



Private interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A memorial service will be held this summer at Falls Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers please send gifts to a memorial fund which will be distributed to charities in Bob's name.













