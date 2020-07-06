Robert D. "Bob" Kaland



October 11, 1945 - April 27, 2020



Kaland, Robert D. "Bob" Of Menomonee Falls passed away after a short illness on April 27, 2020 at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred (nee Dulmes) and Lewis Kaland, and brother, LaMont Kaland; and he is survived by his sister-in-law, Audrey (nee Wynveen) Kaland of Cedar Grove WI, niece, Susan (Gary) Heidemann of Waterloo, WI, niece, Sandra (Jeffrey) Sandee of Neenah, WI, nephew, Jeffrey (Anne) Kaland of Sheboygan Falls, and many other relatives and close friends. Bob graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1963 and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1968, specializing in Special Education. He loved his job teaching Special Education at Fairview South (Elmbrook Schools), Brookfield, WI all of his adult life. Bob travelled to Europe to explore his family's genealogy. He loved to read, but mostly loved to spend time helping others. While a member of Trinity Community Church RCA of Brown Deer, he served in many leadership roles until 2003 when he became a member of Falls Presbyterian Church, Menomonee Falls and loved this congregation while serving as a volunteer. Bob had a passion for people with special needs and volunteered his time to bring them to appointments and out to lunch. He mentored many individuals and did projects for widows and people that needed help. Even during his illness, he wanted to get back to his service role. Bob was described by friends as "caring", "gentle", "faithful" and "committed". Bob's faith was his defining characteristic. He often said he wanted people to know about the love of his Lord Jesus Christ. Romans 5:8 ESV but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25th 2020; 11:00 a.m.; Falls Presbyterian Church, W156N7356 Pilgrim Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051. A light lunch will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be distributed to charities that Bob supported. Masks are optional. Social distancing will be followed.









