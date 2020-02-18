Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kiska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Kiska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Kiska Notice
Robert D. Kiska

"Bob" Passed away on February 18th, 2020 at the age of 59. Longtime loving companion of Louise Rosier, and will be missed by Louise's daughters Lindsay and Casey. Dear brother of Michael (Kathleen), Henry (Linda), and Timothy (Sue). Proud uncle of Michael (Beth), Samantha (Ryan), Kellie (fiancé Josh), Cody, Daniel, Taylor and Aaron. Preceded in death by his parents Robert S. and JoAnn Kiska. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Bob worked at Miller Compressing for over 25 years and was a proud member of the United Steel Workers 2-364. Private services will be held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline