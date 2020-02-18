|
Robert D. Kiska
"Bob" Passed away on February 18th, 2020 at the age of 59. Longtime loving companion of Louise Rosier, and will be missed by Louise's daughters Lindsay and Casey. Dear brother of Michael (Kathleen), Henry (Linda), and Timothy (Sue). Proud uncle of Michael (Beth), Samantha (Ryan), Kellie (fiancé Josh), Cody, Daniel, Taylor and Aaron. Preceded in death by his parents Robert S. and JoAnn Kiska. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Bob worked at Miller Compressing for over 25 years and was a proud member of the United Steel Workers 2-364. Private services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020