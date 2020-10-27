Robert D. Kuhnof South Milwaukee, Wisconsin age 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. Robert was born on January 24th, 1945 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, the son of Dean and Loraine (Kazmierczak) Kuhn who preceded him in death. Robert worked at Ladish in Cudahy for 38 years, as a sheet metalist, before retiring in 2003. Robert is survived by his beloved daughter Liane (Matthew) Sobie, his four loving grandchildren, Caleb, Haley, Kalea and Oliver Sobie; sisters Sharon (William) Brown, Debra (Vince) Marsh, and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 from 11am to 12pm with a service immediately following.