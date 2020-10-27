1/1
Robert D. Kuhn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Kuhn

of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin age 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. Robert was born on January 24th, 1945 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, the son of Dean and Loraine (Kazmierczak) Kuhn who preceded him in death. Robert worked at Ladish in Cudahy for 38 years, as a sheet metalist, before retiring in 2003. Robert is survived by his beloved daughter Liane (Matthew) Sobie, his four loving grandchildren, Caleb, Haley, Kalea and Oliver Sobie; sisters Sharon (William) Brown, Debra (Vince) Marsh, and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Molthen Bell Funeral Home on Monday, November 2nd, 2020 from 11am to 12pm with a service immediately following.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved