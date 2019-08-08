Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:15 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
245 N. Amos Ave.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
245 N. Amos Ave.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Scheidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. "Bob" Scheidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. "Bob" Scheidt Notice
Scheidt, Robert D. "Bob" Robert D. "Bob" Scheidt, 93, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. Bob was born September 23, 1925, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Henry and Katherine Kammerzell Scheidt. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and George Scheidt; and son-in-law, Frank "Sam" Hartl. He is survived by his wife, Marie Schneider Scheidt; daughter, Susan Hartl; son, Jim Scheidt; grandchildren, Dan (Jennifer) Hartl and Brian (April) Hartl; great-grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Miles, Elijah, and Grace Hartl; sisters, Lucille Bredl and Lorraine Scheidt; and nieces and nephews. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now
jsonline