|
|
Scheidt, Robert D. "Bob" Robert D. "Bob" Scheidt, 93, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. Bob was born September 23, 1925, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Henry and Katherine Kammerzell Scheidt. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and George Scheidt; and son-in-law, Frank "Sam" Hartl. He is survived by his wife, Marie Schneider Scheidt; daughter, Susan Hartl; son, Jim Scheidt; grandchildren, Dan (Jennifer) Hartl and Brian (April) Hartl; great-grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Miles, Elijah, and Grace Hartl; sisters, Lucille Bredl and Lorraine Scheidt; and nieces and nephews. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019