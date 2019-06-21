Services
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6609
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Prairie Home Cemetery
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Schultz


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Robert D. Schultz Notice
Schultz, Robert D. of Waukesha, passed away on Wed., June 19, 2019. Son of the late Herbert and Dorothy Schultz. He worked for Effinger Brewing Company of Baraboo. He was also an auditor for the State of WI, retiring with 33 years of services. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcella (nee Pierce); daughter, Diane (John) Turner; brothers, William (the late Nancy) and Jerald (Zita); in-laws, the late Roy, the late Doris and Loraine Pierce; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation for Robert will be held on Sat., June 22, 2019 from 10AM until the start of services at 12PM noon, at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
Download Now
jsonline