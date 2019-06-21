|
|
Schultz, Robert D. of Waukesha, passed away on Wed., June 19, 2019. Son of the late Herbert and Dorothy Schultz. He worked for Effinger Brewing Company of Baraboo. He was also an auditor for the State of WI, retiring with 33 years of services. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Marcella (nee Pierce); daughter, Diane (John) Turner; brothers, William (the late Nancy) and Jerald (Zita); in-laws, the late Roy, the late Doris and Loraine Pierce; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation for Robert will be held on Sat., June 22, 2019 from 10AM until the start of services at 12PM noon, at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2019