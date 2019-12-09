|
|
Robert "Bob" Dedert
of Grafton, Born to Eternal Life on December 6, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Chartier). Loving father of the late Michael (Sharon), Linda Lemanczyk, Karen (Douglas) Smart and Donald (Christa). Proud grandpa of Ryan, Joseph, Sara, Andrew, Keith, Brandon, Christopher and Marie. Further survived by 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 4:00 PM at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Parish, W1562 County Road B, Eden. Private interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Town of Mitchell. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 2:00 PM until 3:45 PM. For more information please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019