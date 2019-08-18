|
Detke, Robert Born to Eternal Life on Aug. 13, 2019, age 94 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Emilia (nee Becker) and son Charles. Survived by his dear daughter Debra L. (Steven) Jensen. Grandfather of Traci Lynn (Neil) Anderson and Kari Anne (Joshua) Janetzke, and great grandfather of Abigail and Jakob Janetzke. Brother of Dorothy Gunther. Robert proudly served his country during WWII as a member of the US Army Military Police. He also worked as a welder for Jorgenson Conveyors, Inc. Visitation will be on Mon., Aug., 19, 2019 at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH (8080 N. 47th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53223) from 10AM - 10:45AM with a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment Graceland Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019