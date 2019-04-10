|
Dieringer, Robert "Bob" Born to Eternal Life April 8, 2019, age 90 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Doris (nee Figlesthaler) and dear daughter Kateri "Kitty" Crownover. Survived by his children John (Cynthia), Mary (Mike) Strysick, Chris (Rex) Peterson, Donna (Paul) Peters, and Shelly (Mike) Hucke. Grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 20. Brother of Richard and father-in-law to John Crownover. Special friend to Mary Rollins. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at ALEXIAN VILLAGE CHAPEL OF THE HOLY SPIRIT (9301 N. 76th St, Milwaukee WI 53223) on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 1pm - 2:45pm with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 3:00pm. See zwaskafuneral.com for more information about Bob.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019