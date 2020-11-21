Robert "Bob" Downey
Died November 19, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Janice (Fuchs) for 57 years. Loving father of Michael (Mary), Ann Downey, Jean (James) Jones, and Kathy (Dan) Shea. Proud grandfather of Jacob, Marie, and Caroline Downey; Matthew, Daniel, and Christina Jones; and Ryan, Johnny, and Sarah Shea. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 25 from 10-11 AM at Lumen Christi Parish, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, with a Mass at 11 AM. Interment Lumen Christi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Missionary Fraternity of Mary (missionaryfraternityofmary.org
) are appreciated.