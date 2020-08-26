Robert "Bob" DudeDeparted this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020, age 77. Beloved husband of MaryAnn for 44 years. Devoted dad of Ricky (Cathy) Dude, Dr. Annie (Dr. Michael Abern) Dude and Dr. Carolynn (Marco Rathjen) Dude. Proud grandpa of Ricky (Leia Morris) Jr. Dude and Danielle Dude, Lena, Remment, Max Rathjen, Violet and Willow Abern. Fond great grandpa of Clara Theuerkorn, Xavier Dude and Linus Dude. Brother of Jeff Dude.Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Door County Land Trust or the Sunset Playhouse.Per Bob's wishes, the family will have an Irish Wake at a later date.