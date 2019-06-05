Services
Robert E. "Bob" Brurok

Brurok, Robert E. "Bob" Brurok, Robert E. "Bob" Found peace Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 63. Loving and proud dad of the late Steph (Manuel) Deida, Brian (Kiran) Brurok, Joey (Kara) Brurok and Megan Brurok. He will be dearly missed by his many grandchildren and one great grandchild. Dear brother of Steve Brurok, John (Elise) Ziarniak, Mike (Kathy) Ziarniak and Sue (Chuck) Taylor. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Eleanor Brurok. Survived by his mother Carol Ziarniak. He will be loved and missed by his former wife Kim. Also survived by other relatives, friends and his cat, Penny. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, June 7, 10-12 PM. Service 12 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to . "Proud U.S. Marine Semper Fi OORAH!!!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
