Robert E. Gehrke Notice
Gehrke, Robert E. Robert E. Gehrke, age 83, of Wauwatosa and Oshkosh, died May 3, 2019 in Oshkosh. Born January 27, 1936 son of the late Harold (Theresa) Gehrke. Bob is survived by wife, Susan; three sons, David (Mary) of Brookfield, James of Milwaukee and William (Cheri) Gehrke of Oshkosh; two daughters, Kathryn Nelson of Waukesha and Jayne (Kevin) Krier of Pewaukee; a brother, Harold D. (Joan) of Shorewood; a sister, Mary Ann Chirichigno of Wauwatosa. Further survived by 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Private family services were held in Oshkosh. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Fiss & Bill-Poklasny Funeral Homes of Oshkosh 920-235-1170.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019
