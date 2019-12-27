Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert E. Heileman


1917 - 2019
Robert E. Heileman Notice
Robert E. Heileman

New Berlin - Age 102, of New Berlin, completed his journey of life on December 24th. He was born September 15, 1917, the son of Rufus and Louise (Guetzkow) Heileman. He married Delores Lang on December 6, 1947. Robert was a farmer and a landscaper. He enjoyed bowling, dartball, horseshoes, sheepshead, boating and spending time with his grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Delores, on August 29, 2012, after 64 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter Christine (Orin) Greb, son Thomas (Annette); grandchildren Katie (Smoky) Taft, Michael, Rachael and David Heileman and great-grandchildren Jack and Anne Taft. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Leroy Lang, sister-in-law Geraldine Lang, and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his wife, parents, four brothers, three sisters, and other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday December 28th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park. Robert's family wishes to thank the staff of Clement Manor for their loving care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 27, 2019
