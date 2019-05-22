|
Kristal, Robert E. Of San Francisco. Passed away on May 18, 2019, at the age of 58. Dear son of Bernard and Judy Kristal. Also survived by brother Lawrence Kristal, aunt Elaine (Patrick Kitlas) Perlman, and other relatives and friends. Graveside Services 11:00 AM on Thurs., May 23, 2019 at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or Temple Menorah, appreciated. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019