Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Lyons Jr., Robert E. Born to Eternal Life June 6, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving husband of Jean (nee Schermerhorn) for 54 years. Beloved father of Trisha (Lupe) Sifuentes, Tracey (Scott) Hansen, and Robert III (Lisa) Lyons. Proud grandpa of Joel, Ryan, Brandon, and Ella. Dear brother of Daniel (Dawn) Lyons. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Erin Therese Lyons, brother James and sister Noreen. Visitation Thursday, June 13th, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 7:00 PM. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
