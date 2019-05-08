Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
For more information about
Robert Radtke
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Radtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Radtke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Radtke Notice
Radtke, Robert E. Was born on August 30, 1926 and born to eternal life on May 5, 2019, age 92 years. He was reunited with his cherished wife of more than 65 years, Agnes Radtke. Dear father of the late John (Judy) Radtke and Janet (James) Ellor. Dearly loved by grandchildren Carolyn (Jason) Levy, Alan (Hilary) Radtke, Rachel (Joe) Barneson, Lisa (Chad) Smith, Phillip (Krista) Radtke, Maggie (Ben) Mayo. Blessed by great grandchildren Natalie, Jackson, Jacob, Adeline, Lucas, Fiona, Silas, Demetri, Kaden and the late Mia. Preceded in death by brothers Barney, Gene, and Al. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Robert was proud to serve in the US Navy during WWII and Korean conflict. He was a faithful founding member of St. Bernadette parish and retiree of GM. Visitation will be held at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH (8200 W. Denver Avenue, Milwaukee WI 53223) on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:00AM - 10:15AM with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30AM. Internment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Bernadette's St. Vincent DePaul Society.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now