|
|
Radtke, Robert E. Was born on August 30, 1926 and born to eternal life on May 5, 2019, age 92 years. He was reunited with his cherished wife of more than 65 years, Agnes Radtke. Dear father of the late John (Judy) Radtke and Janet (James) Ellor. Dearly loved by grandchildren Carolyn (Jason) Levy, Alan (Hilary) Radtke, Rachel (Joe) Barneson, Lisa (Chad) Smith, Phillip (Krista) Radtke, Maggie (Ben) Mayo. Blessed by great grandchildren Natalie, Jackson, Jacob, Adeline, Lucas, Fiona, Silas, Demetri, Kaden and the late Mia. Preceded in death by brothers Barney, Gene, and Al. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Robert was proud to serve in the US Navy during WWII and Korean conflict. He was a faithful founding member of St. Bernadette parish and retiree of GM. Visitation will be held at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH (8200 W. Denver Avenue, Milwaukee WI 53223) on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:00AM - 10:15AM with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30AM. Internment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Bernadette's St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019