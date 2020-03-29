Services
Robert E. Schaefer


1928 - 2020
Robert E. Schaefer Notice
Robert E. Schaefer

Menomonee Falls - Passed away March 27, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Gitzlaff). Loving father of Robert M. Schaefer and Patty (Gary) Kilvinger. Proud grandfather of Melissa, Becky, Matthew (Katie), Nathan, Peter, Josh, Joy (Bryon), and five great grandchildren. Brother of Karen (Ron) Altergott. Brother-in-law of Diane Schaefer. Preceded in death by his first wife Joan (nee Raufmann) and brother Kenneth Schaefer.

Robert received his engineering degree from Valparaiso University. He was a long-time employee of Outboard Marine Corp. and retired from Server Products in Richfield. He had an avid interest in wind power, from the 40-foot windmill in his backyard to the small catamaran he sailed on Lake Michigan. Bob was active in church activities and the Martin Club.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Menomonee Falls, are appreciated. The family would like to thank Sylvia R.N. and her staff at The Arbor at Dickson Hollow for their compassionate care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020
