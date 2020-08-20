Robert E. "Bob" Sonnenburg
Cascade - Robert E. "Bob" Sonnenburg, age 86, of Cascade, WI, died (August 18, 2020).
Born on September 10, 1933 in Milwaukee, son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Gavigan) Sonnenburg.
He attended Boys Tech in Milwaukee. Bob worked at Wisco 99 Gas Station in Milwaukee and later worked for his father at Generator Service in Milwaukee. He later started Sonnenburg Brake & Electric, running the business for over 40 years, retiring in 2006.
Survived by: Five children; Eight grandchildren; Fourteen great grandchildren; One sister and Three sisters-in-law.
Services will be held Monday (August 24, 2020) at 1:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home, Plymouth. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. on Monday until the time of services. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1317 State Road 67, Plymouth, WI 53073. For online condolences, please visit wwwsuchonfh.com
