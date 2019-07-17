Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Wal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Wal Notice
Wal, Robert E. passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at the age of 81. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Mary. Loving brother of Thomas. Proud uncle of 11 nieces and nephews. Further survived by many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, other family members, and loving friends. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 9:00AM-10:30AM. Memorial service on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:30. Inurnment at Arlington Park Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus are appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline