|
|
Wal, Robert E. passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at the age of 81. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Mary. Loving brother of Thomas. Proud uncle of 11 nieces and nephews. Further survived by many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, other family members, and loving friends. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 9:00AM-10:30AM. Memorial service on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:30. Inurnment at Arlington Park Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019