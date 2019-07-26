|
Younglove, Robert E. "Papa" Of Brookfield. Robert arrived on time April 11, 1933 and departed to destinations unknown on July 23, 2019 at the age of 86. He rejoined his beloved wife Louise, of 64 years, and his dear granddaughter Jennifer. Together they are chasing butterflies. Loving father of Claire L. (Dean E.) Goblirsch and Gary D. (Gail) Harvancik, who he considered a son. Dear grandpa of Jessica M. (Gregg) Burt, Robert M. (Dana) Goblirsch, Victoria L. (Mike) Rubocki, Courtney R. Harvancik, Jeremy D. Harvancik, Tim (Kathleen) Panagis and Katie Panagis. Great grandpa of Madisyn, Hannah, Charlotte and Gavin. Also survived by Cynthia, Justin and Kacy Ryan, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield from 10:30 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be deeply appreciated. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee and Seasons Hospice for their special care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2019