Beine, Robert Edward Robert E. Beine, age 84, Fri. Feb. 15, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1934 and graduated from Slinger High School. On Oct. 5, 1957, he was united in marriage Joan Lofy. He served in the Army at Fort Polk-Louisiana from 1956-58. He retired from the Village of Fox Point DPW after 40 plus years. Bob is survived by his wife Joan, 4 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 1 brother, 3 sisters,1 sister-in-law other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095) on Sun. Feb. 24 from 2:00-6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Mon. Feb. 25. at St Gabriel Catholic Church (1200 St Gabriel Way Hubertus, WI 53033) followed by interment at St Mary Cemetery in Richfield with full Military Honors. The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Medical Center for all the compassionate care they gave to Bob. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The Family (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019