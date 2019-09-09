|
|
|
Robert "Bob" Emmett Murphy
Hot Springs Village - Robert "Bob" Emmett Murphy, 82, of Hot Springs Village, passed away August 22, 2019.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Karen (Austrup) Murphy, 11 children, 36 grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at St. Rose of Lima Church in Milwaukee on Tuesday, September 10, 11:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 9, 2019