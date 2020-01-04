Services
Robert Emmett Small


1931 - 2019
Robert Emmett Small Notice
Robert Emmett Small

Scandinavia - Robert Emmett Small, 88, of Scandinavia, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 of injuries from an accident on his property. He successfully battled lung cancer after 15 months of treatment. Robert was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 19, 1931, a son of the late Verna (Schneider) and Emmett Small. Survivors include his Wife of 60 years Marianne, Son: Patrick of Waupaca, Brother in law: Wally (Kathy) Obermann of Lac Du Flambeau, Sister in law: Joelen Obermann of Minocqua, Nephews: Scott (Lisa) Wilkey of Woodbury, MN., Tad (Katie) Wilkey of Maple Grove, MN., Niece: Lisa Wilkey of Boise, ID., Nephew in law: Gerry (Jill) Posto of Rothschild, Niece in law: Terry Posto of Conover, cousins and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his sister: Kathy Wilkey of MN. Brother in law: Frank Wilkey and his parents, Brother and Sister in law: Len and Virginia Posto and two nephews. The family wishes to thank Father Xavier Santiago from St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church of Waupaca for his prayers to help Bob on his way. Per Bob's wishes there will be no service or memorial.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
