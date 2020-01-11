Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:30 PM
CHRIST KING PARISH
2604 N. Swan Blvd
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:30 PM
CHRIST KING PARISH
2604 N. Swan Blvd
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Borst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. "Bob" Borst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. "Bob" Borst Notice
Robert F. Borst "Bob"

Wauwatosa - Born on Sept. 28, 1939 and Eternal Life on Jan. 9, 2020.

Survived by devoted wife Barbara Borst (nee Lieber), son David (Elizabeth) Borst, "Papac" to Tyler (Kristen) Borst, Jordan (Annelise) Borst, and granddaughter Darian (Bradley) Thornburg, much loved great-grandsons Sawyer and Noah Borst, and numerous family and friends.

Bob was a nearly lifetime member of the Wisconsin Club, his home away from home.

He worked tirelessly in the insurance industry notably for Fireman's Fund as Resident Vice President until his retirement in 1990. A resident of Wauwatosa, Bob was a summer resident of Silver Lake in West Bend where he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at his family estate, Sommer Schloss.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 2:30 PM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 PM at CHRIST KING PARISH, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers the family deeply appreciates Memorials be given to the , Wisconsin Humane Society or Marquette University High School where Bob was class of '57.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline