Robert F. Borst "Bob"
Wauwatosa - Born on Sept. 28, 1939 and Eternal Life on Jan. 9, 2020.
Survived by devoted wife Barbara Borst (nee Lieber), son David (Elizabeth) Borst, "Papac" to Tyler (Kristen) Borst, Jordan (Annelise) Borst, and granddaughter Darian (Bradley) Thornburg, much loved great-grandsons Sawyer and Noah Borst, and numerous family and friends.
Bob was a nearly lifetime member of the Wisconsin Club, his home away from home.
He worked tirelessly in the insurance industry notably for Fireman's Fund as Resident Vice President until his retirement in 1990. A resident of Wauwatosa, Bob was a summer resident of Silver Lake in West Bend where he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at his family estate, Sommer Schloss.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 2:30 PM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 PM at CHRIST KING PARISH, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers the family deeply appreciates Memorials be given to the , Wisconsin Humane Society or Marquette University High School where Bob was class of '57.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020