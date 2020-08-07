Robert F. Gall
Cedarburg - August 6, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Gladys (nee Thomes) Gall. Loving father of Ann (David) Rintelman Tice, Jackie (Kevin) Stadler, Steve (Vicki) Gall, and Mark (Karen) Gall. Proud grandfather of Katie (Matt) Pipkorn, Nicholas Stadler, Matthew (Maddi) Stadler, Harrison (Chelsea) Gall, Simon (Anne) Gall, Taylor (fiancé Tommy Swartz) Gall and Alex (fiancée Sam Cook) Gall. Great-grandfather of Elsie, Edith, and Fletcher Pipkorn, and Addi Gall. Dear brother of James (Carol) Gall. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son-in-law, Donald Rintelman, grandson, Brian Rintelman, and brothers, Donald and Kenneth Gall. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:00 AM at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Rd.), Cedarburg. Private Interment St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Eye Institute, The Evans Scholars Foundation, or to the charity of your choice
are appreciated.
A special thank you to the staff at the Harrison Home, in Cedarburg, for all of their wonderful and compassionate care.