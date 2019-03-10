|
|
Gorski Sr., Robert F. of Neshkoro, WI was called to his eternal Father March 1, 2019, age 79 years. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Smith) for 59 years. Dear father of Robert Jr., Neshkoro and Daniel of Las Vegas, NV. Proud papa of Taylor Gorski, Los Angeles, CA and Jake Gorski, Las Vegas, NV. Special brother-in-law of Mary Schweitzer, Milwaukee. Fond childhood friend of John (Sandy) Podergois, MN and Tom (Janice) Dryja, Muskego. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Gorski; sister: Barbara (Jerome) Retzlaff; special nephew: Jeff Schweitzer. Robert was the fourth generation owner of Gorski Tool & Die in Milwaukee. Upon retirement, he and his wife spent the past 25 winters at Lake Havasu City, AZ where he loved the sun. He will be missed by his two furry friends: his Corgi's, Ripp and Chibbs who are searching for him daily. Their barking is surely heard in the heavens. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services. If desired, memorials to St. James Catholic Church, 315 N. Main St. Neshkoro, WI 54960 are appreciated. wautomafuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019