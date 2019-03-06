|
Kramer, Robert F. Age 88. Born to eternal life March 2, 2019. Loving husband of Nancy for 59 years. Beloved father of Scott, Mike (Mindy), Lee Ann (Dave) Moore, and Ken (Chris). Proud grandpa of Sara (Kenny), Ryan, Megan, Haley, Evan, and Paul, Ashley (Mike), Brooke (Aaron), and Dylan; blessed with great-grandchildren, and dear brother-in-law of Ron (Sandy) Hahn and Carole (the late Tom) Wilde. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his baby daughter, Mary Ann and parents, George & Anna Kramer. Memorial gathering at Mother of Perpetual Help (formerly IHM), 1121 S. 116th Street, West Allis on Thursday, March 7th from 3 - 4:45 PM. Funeral Mass 5 PM. If desired, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019