Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Kramer

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert F. Kramer Notice
Kramer, Robert F. Age 88. Born to eternal life March 2, 2019. Loving husband of Nancy for 59 years. Beloved father of Scott, Mike (Mindy), Lee Ann (Dave) Moore, and Ken (Chris). Proud grandpa of Sara (Kenny), Ryan, Megan, Haley, Evan, and Paul, Ashley (Mike), Brooke (Aaron), and Dylan; blessed with great-grandchildren, and dear brother-in-law of Ron (Sandy) Hahn and Carole (the late Tom) Wilde. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his baby daughter, Mary Ann and parents, George & Anna Kramer. Memorial gathering at Mother of Perpetual Help (formerly IHM), 1121 S. 116th Street, West Allis on Thursday, March 7th from 3 - 4:45 PM. Funeral Mass 5 PM. If desired, memorials to the appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now