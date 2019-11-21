|
Robert F. Krawczyk
Of Menomonee Falls was born May 20, 1959 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Frank and the late Sylvia Krawczyk. Bob entered the everlasting arms of Jesus November 18, 2019 at the age of 60 years. Beloved husband of 34 years to Valerie (nee Hites). Loving father of Jeremiah and Nolan Krawczyk. Brother of the late Ron (Jane), Christine (the late Jack) Schultz, Kathleen Laub, Ken (Mary) Krawczyk. Brother-in-law of Marcia (the late Harry) Nedoma, the late Elizabeth (Bob) Derezinski and Doug Laub.
Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of Bob's life will take place on Thursday, November 26th at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Rd, from 3:00PM until the time of memorial service at 5:00PM (PLEASE USE NORTH/FAMILY ENTRANCE).
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all the caregivers at Azura-Oconomowoc, Brookfield Rehab and St. Croix Hospice for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family encourages everyone to honor Bob by lending a listening ear to someone you know or love.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019