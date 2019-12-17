|
Robert F. Maultra
- The Town of Lisbon. Called home to his Lord & Savior on December 12th, 2019. Bob was born in Milwaukee on April 11th, 1927 to Arthur & Mayme (Roth) Maultra. Robert is survived by his loving wife Janice (Michels) & beloved children Nancy (Keith) Vogel, Geralyn (Geri) (Jim) Toshner, & Karen (Dan) Taylor. Grandchildren Kristine (Hector) Ascanio, Calvin (Lauren) Taylor, Evan (Courtney) Vogel, Kayla (Evan) File, Claire (Jesse) Walther, Maisy & Harry Warren and great grandchildren Alexandra & Valentina Ascanio. Forrest File, & Jack Taylor.
Bob is proceeded in death by his daughter Donna Mary (1968), his parents Arthur & Mayme, his stepmother Margaret and his brother Sylvester, brothers & sisters-in-law Francis & Patricia Kehrmeyer, Jerome & Jean Michels, Tom Flor, Rupert Fischer, Dale Michels, & Richard Michels.
He is will be remembered by sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law Patricia Maultra, Joan Flor, Janet Fischer, Ruth Michels, Francis & Annette Michels, and Sister Mary Jean Michels, OSF. Also, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bob went to Marquette University High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, WWII. Then went on to graduate from the Layton School of Arts. He was a retiree of the City of Milwaukee, Construction Manager D.P.W. He attended the U.S.S. Hamilton Naval Reunions for over 30 years, went on the Honor Flight, & was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Leo J. Brust, Council #3702.
Visitation Friday, December 20th at St. James Catholic Church W220 N6588 Town Line Rd. Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 from 9:30 AM, until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM followed by Naval Military Honors and reception. Private inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in Robert's name to the appreciated.
A special thanks to the staff of Vista Pointe Assisted Living for their compassion and loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019