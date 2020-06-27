Reverend Robert F. MuellerMilwaukee - With hope in the resurrection, we commend to the Lord, Reverend Robert F. Mueller, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 99.Born on June 19, 1921, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Father Mueller began his priestly formation in 1935 at Pio Nono High School, Milwaukee, completing his priesthood formation at Saint Francis de Sales Major Seminary during the period of 1939-1946. He was ordained to the priesthood by Most Reverend Moses E. Kiley, Archbishop of Milwaukee, on June 8, 1946, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee.Father Mueller was appointed to his first assignment on July 11, 1946, to serve at St. Edward Parish, Racine, as an assistant. On July 24, 1948, he was appointed to the faculty at St. Francis de Sales Minor Seminary. Father was appointed pastor for St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Union Grove, on June 12, 1973. He next served as chaplain at West Allis Memorial Hospital, West Allis, appointed to this position on November 3, 1981. Father was appointed pastor for St. Catherine Parish, Mapleton, on November 6, 1984, and on October 1, 1988, was appointed chaplain for the Villa Clement Nursing Home in West Allis. He retired from active ministry on September 30, 1992.Private services were held. Memorial in Fr. Mueller's name can be made to St. Anthony Parish, Milwaukee or the Schoenstatt Sister of Mary, Waukesha.