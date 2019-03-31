|
Nuszbaum Jr., Robert F. Found peace on March 28, 2019. Age 73 years. Loving husband of Sherry (nee Schmitz) for 48 years. Loving dad of Lisa (Nick) Dennis. Proud grandpa of Ellison Dennis. Dear brother-in-law of Robert (Judy), Guy (Kathy), and Cary (Ileen) Schmitz. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Bob will be held Tues. April 2 at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. Bob was a History teacher for 40 years in Muskego, a member of the 4M Club and a lifelong member of Trinity U.C.C. in Brookfield. He made lifelong friendships with people from all three. A special thank you to the Nurses and Doctors at Froedtert, especially Dr. Ben George and P.A. Susan Stolz.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019