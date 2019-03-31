Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nuszbaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Nuszbaum Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert F. Nuszbaum Jr. Notice
Nuszbaum Jr., Robert F. Found peace on March 28, 2019. Age 73 years. Loving husband of Sherry (nee Schmitz) for 48 years. Loving dad of Lisa (Nick) Dennis. Proud grandpa of Ellison Dennis. Dear brother-in-law of Robert (Judy), Guy (Kathy), and Cary (Ileen) Schmitz. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation for Bob will be held Tues. April 2 at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. Bob was a History teacher for 40 years in Muskego, a member of the 4M Club and a lifelong member of Trinity U.C.C. in Brookfield. He made lifelong friendships with people from all three. A special thank you to the Nurses and Doctors at Froedtert, especially Dr. Ben George and P.A. Susan Stolz.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now