Passed away peacefully and was Born to Eternal life on January 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving husband to the late Carol Ann. Dear father to Alan (Carol Magestro) Polinski, the late Terrence (Linda) Polinski, Cheryl (late Luke) Christensen, Eric Polinski and the late Kevin (Darlene) Polinski. Beloved brother to Kim (Lynn) Polinski. Further survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Robert was a Air Force veteran who served in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday, January 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM with a service at 11:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
