Robert "Bob" F. Ptaschinski
Bloomer - Robert "Bob" F. Ptaschinski, age 76, of Bloomer Wisconsin, passed away in Eau Claire on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on Sept 8, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI, then adopted a by Norbert and Rea Etta (Brower) Ptaschinski. Then moved lived with Don and Marion Kordus. He attended school in Beaver Dam, WI. He married Barbara Paine of Waukesha.
He is survived by wife: Barbara; children: Paula (Kevin) Lucius, Kris ( Mike) Mueller, Bobbie Sue (Dave) Hawthorne, Bryant (Katie) Gauthier, Tamara (Chris) Busalacchi, Micheal Ptaschinski; siblings: Rebecca (Dennis) Ackerman and Mary (Richard) McMillan; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Norbert and Rea Etta Ptaschinski ; son Danial R. Ptaschinski; foster parents: Don and Marion Kordus; siblings: Michael Kordus and Margaret "Peggy" Kordus.
Romans 8:28 And we know in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
Services will be held later this year with interment in the Bloomer Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020