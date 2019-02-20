Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert F. "Bob" Richard


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Robert F. "Bob" Richard Notice
Richard , Robert F. "Bob" Born to Eternal Life February 18, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Dear brother of Joseph (Mary) Richard and the late Rosemarie (the late James) Peek. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL on Friday February 22, 2019 from 10 AM until time of services at 12 Noon. Private Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. A special thank you to Creek Side Terrace and to Badger Hospice for their compassionate care of Robert. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the suggested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
