Menomonee Falls - Age, 98. Joined his loving wife Marian on April 10. Loving father of Jeffrey (Roberta), Francine (Dave) Betts, Cynthia Roider, Erich (Michelle) and Neil (Marianne). Devoted Grandpa of Kate, Rebecca and Noelle. Private services will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at the Arboretum, Community Memorial Hospital, Linden Grove of Menomonee Falls and Horizon Hospice

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
