Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
N35 W6621 Wilson Ave.
Cedarburg, WI
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
N35 W6621 Wilson Ave.
Cedarburg, WI
Grafton - Our Husband, Father and Brother passed away peacefully ending his battle with cancer and entering Jesus' loving arms on November 25, 2019 at the age of 84. Bob was a loving and devoted husband to Sandra (nee Kopp) Stelter for more than 58 years. He was the Dad that left unforgettable memories in the hearts of his children—Linda (Jim) Eidman, Rob (Julie) Stelter, Lisa D'Cunha, and Anne (Brian) Krueger

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 - 4:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church N35 W6621 Wilson Ave. Cedarburg. Family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 2:00 PM - 3:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church or appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
