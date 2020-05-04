Robert F. Wilcox



Milwaukee - Reunited with his beloved wife Charlotte "Shirley" on May 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving dad of Robert J. (Cindy), Mark (Nancy), Douglas (Linda), David (Roxanne) and Bruce (Sue). Dear grandpa of Jennifer (Steve) Wallner, Craig (Monique), Karen (Vince) Bisesi, Ann and Christine Wilcox. Great grandpa of Melissa, Alexander and Benjamin Wallner. Brother of Mary Ann Riener and twin George (Margaret) Wilcox. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bob retired from Master Lock as a tool and die maker. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.













