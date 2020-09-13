1/1
Robert F. "Poss" Zwitter
Greenfield - Passed to Eternal Life, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved husband of Charlene (nee Adrian). Cherished father of Bart (Colleen) Zwitter and Kim (Terry Moon) Prock. Dear grandfather of Ben and Lauren Zwitter and Katie and Jenna Prock. Brother of Lynn Zwitter. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Theresa (nee Grafenauer) Zwitter, brother Ronald Zwitter and sister Joan (Ray) Uecker. Brother-in-law of Sue Zwitter and Judy Adrian; cousin of John Grafenauer. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Interment Monday, November 2, 2020 11AM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Retired employee of MMSD. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Hospital or Wounded Warriors appreciated. "Poss" really enjoyed doing things with his grandchildren as well as hunting, fishing, golfing and playing sheepshead. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and all other local sports teams.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Interment
11:00 AM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
