Robert Fabry
Robert Fabry

Oak Creek - Was born eternal life at the age of 83 on Aug. 26th, 2020. Survived by his wife Carole (Huennekens) of 61 years, children Christopher (Robin), Bryan (Jennifer), Randall (Debbie) and Deborah (Timothy) Brylow. Proud Grandpa to 7 grandkids and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother to 6 siblings and survived by many other family and friends. Private family services will be held at a later date. Further life story of Bob please visit sunsetoptions.com.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
